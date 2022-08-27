(CNN) When Singapore announced this week it would end a colonial-era law that criminalized sex between men, it looked like a big victory for gay rights advocates in the Southeast Asian country.

On second look, to many it appeared to be a double-edged sword.

That's because as it put an end to that law, the Singapore government reiterated its opposition to gay marriage.

Soon after announcing that consensual gay sex would no longer be illegal, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his annual August rally speech that his government would "uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage" -- defined in the Constitution as a union between man and woman.

That move appeared to be aimed at striking a compromise with conservative segments of society still vociferously opposed to same-sex marriage. Christianity is the third most popular religion in Singapore after Buddhism and Taoism, covering nearly one in five Singaporeans according to the 2020 census. At the same time, the city-state is home to various evangelical mega churches that preach against homosexuality.

