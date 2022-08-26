A patient is killed and a paramedic seriously injured after an ambulance catches fire in Hawaii

(CNN) A man who was being transferred in an ambulance to a hospital emergency room died when the vehicle caught fire, officials said Thursday.

The paramedic who was treating the 91-year-old patient in the back of the ambulance suffered severe injuries and was in critical condition, Dr. Jim Ireland, the head of Honolulu's emergency services department, said Thursday during a news conference.

"Our thoughts and prayers right now are with our paramedic and his family as well as the patient who lost his life in the ambulance and his family," Ireland said.

The fire erupted just after 8:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday when the vehicle was in the driveway of Adventist Health Castle hospital in Kailua, Hawaii, according to a news release from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

An emergency medical technician who was driving the ambulance jumped out of the vehicle and tried to help the patient and the paramedic. However, the fire had become too intense, and the patient could not be saved at that point.

Read More