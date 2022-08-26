Emmett Till Alerts system launched to alert Black leaders about racist or hate crime incidents

(CNN) A new alert system has been launched in Maryland to notify Black leaders and clergy about credible threats or hate crimes.

The Emmett Till Alerts system -- named in honor of the 14-year-old Black teen who was murdered in 1955, after a White woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, claimed Till whistled at her -- is modeled after the Amber Alert system.

"We have to take hate crimes and terrorist threats seriously," Carl Snowden of the Caucus of African American Leaders said during the news conference.

When an act of racial violence is reported, Snowden says a team will sort through the details and determine if an alert should be sent out to subscribers to the service. The idea is to allow members in a local community where an act of racial violence or hatred occurs to be able to take appropriate actions to protect themselves and their family.

