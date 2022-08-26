Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state

(CNN) A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.

Chun Hui Zhang, 52, died Monday while he was descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier, park officials said in a news release.

After several failed attempts to locate the body, rangers with the National Park Service accessed the area where Zhang had fallen using a helicopter. His body was recovered the day after the fall was reported by witnesses.

The climber, who is from Surrey, British Columbia, was on a private, recreational climb with friends, officials said.

