Lawsuit accuses rookie NFL punter and two former college teammates of rape

(CNN) Three current or former San Diego State University football players, including the Buffalo Bills' newly drafted punter Matthew Araiza, are accused of gang raping a then-17-year-old girl at a Halloween party last year, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the attorney for the plaintiff identified in court documents as Jane Doe.

Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko were part of the San Diego State University football team at the time of the alleged incident last October.

"I'm disappointed that she filed this civil lawsuit against my client because he didn't rape her. He never used any force against her. She was not visibly intoxicated. He did not hand her a drink with anything in it," Araiza's lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, told CNN.

Araiza "hopes it does not affect this career with the Buffalo Bills. He really likes the team and hopes he can stay with them," said Armstrong.

Matthew Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko

Jane Doe says she attended a party in the San Diego area with friends, but was separated from them when she met Araiza, according to the lawsuit. The claim further asserts that Araiza "could observe that Doe was heavily intoxicated" and "handed her a drink anyway."

