(CNN) Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently held by Russian forces, has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, the country's nuclear operator said in an updated statement on Friday, a day after the plant was disconnected for the first time in its history.

The statement from Energoatom said that at 2.04 p.m. local time on Friday one of the power units "that was stopped yesterday was connected to the power grid, and capacity is being added."

It called Zaporizhzhia's nuclear workers "real heroes" who "tirelessly and firmly hold the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and the whole of Europe on their shoulders and work selflessly so that their native country has life-giving electricity."

Fires at a nearby thermal power plant had caused the last remaining electricity power line, which powers the station, to disconnect twice on Thursday, according the nuclear operator at the time. The plant's three other lines had been "lost earlier during the conflict" it added.

The power supply was restored later on Thursday, but Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remained disconnected from the country's power grid until Friday. The two nuclear reactors which remain operational at the plant need an electricity source in order to function and feed power into the grid.

