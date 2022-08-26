There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Caraway’s cheerful, architectural tea kettle (just in time for cozy fall cuppas), Native’s new pumpkin spice deodorant and body wash and Levi’s x Ganni fall clothing collab.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion

The classic print hits the Hill House collection

Hill House Home Gingham ReEdition

Hill House’s nap dresses and PJs are now available in one of summer’s most iconic patterns: gingham — and in a variety of colors, too: Think hydrangea (blue), emerald (green) and bubblegum (pink). The Louisa Nap Dress is a new knee-length style to accompany them, and might look familiar (it’s a bra-friendly take on The Nesli Nap Dress). The new ginghams are also available in styles for kids.

A nature-inspired collection with a Danish twist

​​Levi's x Ganni

Levi’s is an American classic, and Danish brand Ganni is bringing some extremely cool designs to our closets — and we’re here for the kind of international diplomacy that results in a capsule collection from the two greats. The collection features A-line T-shirt dresses ($325), this year’s baggy bootcut jeans ($295), button-up denim halternecks ($195), be-ruffled lilac Western button-ups ($325) and a shirt midi dress ($375) with an A-line shape that we wouldn’t be surprised if we wore every day.

A smooth shade to complement autumn’s neutrals

Dagne Dover Camel Colorway

Browns are coming back for fall, and to complement all your moody autumnal outfits is Dagne Dover’s newest colorway, a classic camel. The bag is available in a ton of the brand’s monochromatic, neoprene styles, whether you want a casual phone sling for running errands, belt bag for when you need a few more things or a five-star-rated everyday backpack.

Beauty

Dyson Styling Tools in Vinca Blue and Rosé

Yes, it’s August, and we’re talking about the holidays, but time moves fast in the online shopping world, and Dyson’s just-dropped gift sets for the holidays made us do a double-take. The sets, which start at $429.99, come with a styling tool (like the Airwrap wand, Corrale straightener or Supersonic dryer — our pick for best high-end hair dryer) plus a comb and brush so you can round off your blowout or going-out style with polish. Plus, each comes in an elegant case to keep bathroom shelves tidy (or to come with you on your holiday vacation).

Get your pits in the spirit of the season

Native Pumpkin Spice Latte Collection

You are absolutely going to be hearing a lot about pumpkin spice everything around here for the next couple weeks, because it’s just that time of year. Natural deodorant company Native has gotten in on the now-seasonal staple with its own collection of deodorant and body wash so you can get that cozy autumnal feeling going first thing in the morning.

The shaving company enters into at-home waxing

The Wax Kit Billie

You might know Billie for razors and other shaving accouterments, but now the brand has branched into waxing. Enter The Wax Kit, which comes in body/underarm and face/bikini sets. While waxing isn’t anyone’s idea of fun, Billie’s tried to make it as pleasant as possible with vegan soft-gel wax strips that have extra-long pull tabs, plus some post-wax serum wipes thrown in each package, too.

More fun than regular flossing

Quip Water Flosser

Flossing isn’t the most fun, but using a handy water flosser device sure makes it a lot better. Quip just launched a new rechargeable water flosser that’s cordless and ready to travel with you. The water reservoir will get you 60 seconds of cleaning, and the charge lasts for up to 60 cycles. Plus, you can customize the water pressure: The 360-degree tip can stream water in both gentle and deep-clean modes, so you can get that dentist-fresh-clean feeling each time you use it.

Buildable bronzer to preserve your summer glow

Merit Bronze Balm

If you’ve caught some sun this summer — or if you just want the appearance of it without the UVs — Merit’s new Bronze Balm ($30), aka the “easiest bronzer ever,” is all about a light wash of color you can build on for your preferred level of cheekbone pop. Two sides allow for precision application, and Vitamin E and fatty acids are blended into the microfine pigment powder for a little conditioning skincare boost, too.

Home goods

The joys of truffle and ranch in one sweet bottle

Truff x Hidden Valley

Truff’s truffle sauces just got a whole new flavor via the brand’s collab with Hidden Valley, the brand behind one of the most famous ranch dressings pretty much ever. Yes, you’re going to want to put it on your pizza, and there will be no judgment here. It’s the kind of thing there’s a waitlist for, so sign up for it here before the bottles drop August 30.

Fair Trade rugs, checkerboard textiles and new sleepwear

Parachute Jessica Schramm

Parachute just dropped a trio of new releases, including a collection featuring a take on the classic checkerboard print, fair-trade rugs and new sleepwear. For the bedroom and bath, there’s a set of checked linens: a duvet cover, bath mat, and shower curtain all featuring the subtle, tonal pattern. For getting between your new bed linens, check out the brand’s just-dropped Organic Cloud Cotton collection, which features super-airy pajamas and bathrobes and is available in restful, earthy colors to get you in the relaxation mindset. Finally seven new Fair Trade- and Craftmark Certified rugs come in five sizes and are handwoven in India — and there’s a checkered one if you want to tie it into, say, some complementary bedding, or just need a rug that occupies that sweet space between solid and patterned.

Architectural kettles in cheerful pops of color

Caraway Tea Kettle

Just in time for autumnal cozy cups of tea (preferably with blanket and book), Caraway’s launched a tea kettle for $245 that you’ll want to keep on your burner 24/7. The stainless steel, non-toxic kettle features architectural lines and comes in a range of cheerful colors like Mist, Cream, Navy, Perracotta, Gray, Sage and Marigold.

Some sweet heat relief for better sleep

Marlow Cooling Pillow Protector

Brooklinen’s little sibling, Marlow, is here for for us hot sleepers: It just dropped a Cooling Pillow Protector that is made with StayCool technology that increases airflow and breathability, so your pillows stay protected from sweat and drool while you stay cool (and produce less sweat, so it’s a win-win for everyone). Purchase one for $29, a set of two for $58 or four for $62.64 — or as part of a bundle (starting at $89) that comes with Marlow’s flagship pillow, too.

Sedona-inspired drinkware in Goji and Indigo

Hydro Flask Fall 2022 Color Collection

We love autumnal hues, and nowhere does ’em better than Sedona. It makes sense Hydro Flask would take inspiration from there for its fall collection, which colors the brand’s insulated drinking vessels (and more) in hues of Indigo and Goji in nods to the sky and landscape of the Arizona scenery. For another nature-inspired addition to the Hydro Flask family, the company also just launched a twist on its insulated coffee mug, this time in bark.

A dramatic look for moody fall weather

Ruggable Faux Hide Collection Thomas Bassett

Ruggable, maker of machine-washable rugs, has just launched a collection of faux hide rugs (starting at $149) that’ll make a statement in your home. Like the rest of the line, they’re machine-washable, durable, shed-resistant, stain-resistant, versatile, non-slip, and guilt-free. New patterns include Cowhide, Zebra, Tiger, Cheetah and comes in unique sizing: a 4.5-foot-by-6-foot “hide” shape, or various sizes of rectangle.

Electronics

Compression boots made to move

Hyperice Normatec Go nolis anderson

Hyperice’s wellness products are no joke when it comes to recovery and just plain self-care, and its new compression boot, the Normatec Go, is great for people who tend to get sore calves from their workouts or daily grind. It’s the same idea as the old Normatec — a boot that gives you an air compression massage right on your lower legs, just this time without separate units and wires. You can connect it to the app for customized timing and pressure for your massages, which cover the whole leg and ensure there are no gaps in the massage.

This 55-inch screen takes gaming to another level

Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor

Serious gamers, this one’s for you: Samsung’s just launched a 55-inch curved gaming monitor, and it’s available for preorder right now for $3,499.99. With specs that are tuned in just for gaming, this immersive 4K, 1000R monitor has a lot to say for itself. It can boast a 165hz response rate and a 1ms (GTG) response time so you never miss a beat in the action, plus a sound bar with four corner speakers and two central woofers for a truly cinematic experience. P.S.: If you buy it from Newegg you’ll get a $200 gift card to the retailer (for a limited time only).