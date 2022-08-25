Teacher strike in Seattle suburb delays start of school year

(CNN) A teacher strike has delayed the start of the school year for students in King County, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, one of several school showdowns nationally.

Negotiations between the Kent School District and the Kent Education Association, the union representing teachers in the district, have been underway since July, according to a statement from Yoko Kuramoto-Eidsmoe, a representative for the Washington Education Association , the union's state affiliate.

An agreement had yet to be reached as of Wednesday, Kuramoto-Eidsmoe said.

On the Kent School District website , a message informs visitors about the start of the school year being delayed "due to a strike/work stoppage by the Kent Education Association." All elementary and middle school activities are postponed until further notice, according to the message, and meal services are expected to resume when school begins.

CNN has reached out to the district for a formal statement.

