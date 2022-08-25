Florida political activist plans to donate Arabic "In God We Trust" signs to Texas school districts

(CNN) After Texas school districts started receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," which they are required to display in accordance with a new state law, a political activist in Florida has started a GoFundMe to provide districts with signs of national motto in Arabic and a number of other languages.

The new law says a Texas public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher education "must" display a durable poster or framed copy of the motto in a "conspicuous place" in each building if the poster or framed copy is "donated for display at the school or institution" or "purchased from private donations and made available to the school or institution."

"The law seemingly presumes these signs are written in English. Oopsie," GoFundMe organizer Chaz Stevens said. "We're going to donate hundreds of Arabic-language 'In God We Trust' posters to schools in Texas, flooding the public school system with our Arabic IGWT artwork."

Stevens said the project is meant to voice dissent with Texas Senate Bill 797. He says he has brought on multiple Middle-East-based translators to independently verify the work, as well as an artist, and a linguistic expert, to help accurately translate "In God We Trust" into Arabic for the signs.

Stevens expects those effort to be completed soon. "Once that is done, we'll update our artwork, send it to the printers, and get it out to various Texas ISDs," he said.

