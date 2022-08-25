Border Patrol agents were captured on video in an altercation with migrants in California. The FBI is now investigating

(CNN) An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers.

The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took place.

In a video originally posted on TikTok, one agent is seen kneeling next to a man who is face down on the beach with his hands behind his back while another agent is seen waving what appears to be a baton toward a man standing in a wetsuit, who at times, appears to move toward the agent.

Additional agents enter the scene, and one of them tackles the man to the ground. Three agents are then seen in a scuffle on the ground with the man as they restrain him.

Video of the confrontation was also posted to Twitter by newly elected Texas Republican Rep. Mayra Flores, garnering 1.2 million views as of Wednesday.

