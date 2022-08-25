Latest in tech
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, poses for a portrait, on August 22, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, poses for a portrait, on August 22, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Now playing
05:53
He was a famous hacker. Now, he's detailing his main concern with Twitter
tesla driver kid prop
Carmine Cupani/Sunday
Now playing
00:34
Some Tesla drivers use kids as a prop to test 'full self-driving' feature
Apple unveiled the third iteration of its iPhone SE, touting a powerful A15 processor, a new camera system, 5G connectivity and better battery life.
Apple unveiled the third iteration of its iPhone SE, touting a powerful A15 processor, a new camera system, 5G connectivity and better battery life.
Apple
Now playing
01:57
Apple issues emergency security alert: Update your device now
Hackers look for vulnerabilities in voting machines at DEF CON 2022
Hackers look for vulnerabilities in voting machines at DEF CON 2022
CNN
Now playing
04:10
Misinformation, not machines, biggest election vulnerability, hackers say
Nightcap 081822 fitness peloton 16x9
Now playing
02:10
Pandemic-era bike boom goes bust
cyberone robot
Xiaomi
Now playing
01:23
Chinese tech company reveals robot weeks before Tesla
robotic legs for snake
YouTube / Sufficiently Advanced
Now playing
01:14
Watch snake walk using robotic legs
galaxy z flip 4 15
Mike Andronico/CNN
Now playing
02:31
See Samsung's latest foldable phones
smart air conditioning tech
Now playing
02:39
Air conditioning is bad for the planet. Here are some possible solutions
dog fan
Reuters
Now playing
01:23
Dogs in Tokyo cool down with wearable fans
wearable tech heat protection pkg_00010115.png
wearable tech heat protection pkg_00010115.png
Now playing
02:17
How this smart band can prevent overheating
byfusion block
ByFusion
Now playing
02:46
Are these building blocks a solution to the plastic problem?
Baby Yoda puppet 1
Garner Holt Productions
Now playing
01:24
This animatronic Baby Yoda puppet looks like it's alive
A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a July 19 match at the Moscow Chess Open, President of the Moscow Chess Federation Sergey Lazarev told state-run TASS media on Thursday. Lazarev said the incident occurred after the boy rushed the robot.
A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a July 19 match at the Moscow Chess Open, President of the Moscow Chess Federation Sergey Lazarev told state-run TASS media on Thursday. Lazarev said the incident occurred after the boy rushed the robot.
Baza/Telegram
Now playing
01:48
Watch chess-playing robot break boy's finger
cat video game 2
twitter/magpiepants
Now playing
02:04
People are posting their cats' reactions to this new video game
CNN  — 

Amazon on Wednesday said it is shuttering its telehealth service, Amazon Care, as the company rethinks its approach for expanding into the health care industry.

Launched in 2019, Amazon Care promised to virtually connect patients with a clinician “24/7, 365 days a year,” according to its website, and also offered some in-person services in certain cities. It was initially built for Amazon’s employees as well as for enterprise clients.

Doctor virtual visit STOCK
Adobe Stock

Amazon to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion as it expands healthcare footprint

After gathering feedback from customers and their employees, the company determined that Amazon Care “isn’t the right long-term solution” for customers, and it will cease to be offered at the end of this year, according to a memo to staffers from Neil Lindsay, SVP of Amazon Health Services.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly and only became clear after many months of careful consideration,” Lindsay wrote in the memo, a copy of which was provided to CNN Business. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting, and wasn’t going to work long-term.”

Amazon has long sought to disrupt the health care industry and broaden its reach into the lives of consumers. The tech giant acquired an online pharmacy in 2017 and relaunched it as its own digital pharmacy in 2018. Amazon also partnered with JP Morgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway to offer better health care services to workers at the three companies, though this effort shut down last year.

As Amazon does away with the telehealth service, it’s investing heavily in another similar effort. Last month, Amazon said it had entered an agreement to acquire One Medical in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $3.9 billion. The membership-based primary care services promises customers “24/7 access to virtual care” and operates in a dozen major US markets. Like Amazon Care, One Medical works with companies to offer health benefits to their employees.

In his memo, Lindsay said the company will take what it has learned from its Amazon Care project and “will continue to invent, learn from our customers and industry partners, and hold ourselves to the highest standards as we further help reimagine the future of health care.”