What experts say you should and shouldn't do when something breaks in your home

(CNN) As I lounged in my bed the morning of December 30, I was three months into living in my dream (and first) apartment. Basking in the golden light from my window, I felt so thrilled and relaxed having a day off after an incredibly stressful move.

Sounds idyllic, right? Enter: the smell of towels that had been wet for too long ... at least that's what I thought before I saw my entire apartment floor submerged by smelly floodwater and sewage.

Multiple thoughts and feelings -- some of which I can't politely share here -- hit me: What the heck happened? What am I supposed to do? Who's responsible for cleaning this mess?

Turns out, an overnight storm and a sewage backup catalyzed the flooding that ruined some of my belongings and forced me to start hunting for a second apartment. The experience was mentally and financially taxing.

When things go wrong in your home, "it's never fun and it can be very daunting and stressful," said Daniel Wroclawski, a home and appliances writer for Consumer Reports, a nonprofit that helps consumers evaluate goods and services.

