Record-breaking heat wave in Europe will be the norm by 2035, analysis shows

London (CNN) The record-breaking heat wave that swept across Europe this year will become the "average" summer by 2035, even if all countries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by as much as they have pledged to, according to an analysis published Thursday.

The analysis by the UK's Met Office Hadley Centre, commissioned by the country's Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG), looked at how quickly temperatures are changing across the region using historical records of mean summer temperatures since 1850, and comparing them against model predictions.

Taking a longer-term view, the analysis found that an average summer in central Europe by 2100 would be more than 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than it was in the pre-industrial era. Scientists now say that all heat waves bear the fingerprints of human-induced climate change, caused primarily by burning fossil fuels.

"This data serves as an urgent reminder of the need for countries to go well beyond their nationally determined contributions so far pledged under the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to under 1.5°C if possible," said the CCAG in the release.

Nationally determined contributions, or NDCs, lay out each countries' planned emissions cuts in order to reach the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 2C, or 1.5C if possible.

Part of the Guadiana river has dried up in drought and heat in Villarta de los Montes, Spain.

