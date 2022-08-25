Economy
covid long hauler symptoms gupta dnt vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:55
Mount Sinai launches post-Covid care center for long-haulers
Christine Romans 0825
Christine Romans 0825
CNN
Now playing
04:06
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: Who it helps, who it doesn't
ryan young pkg vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:13
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Paige West quiet quitting engineer
Now playing
05:55
Engineer says she 'quiet quit' her job. Hear what that means
mary daly san fran fed president
Now playing
01:43
Fed official on recession talk: When we look at the data, I feel relieved
nightcap inflation 4x3
Now playing
02:25
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
romans cpi inflation new day
Now playing
01:10
'It didn't get worse': Romans breaks down key inflation data
online shopping prices matt egan
Now playing
01:51
Online shopping prices are starting to ease. Here's why that's significant
climate bill
Getty Images
Now playing
02:05
Here's how the Inflation Reduction Act could affect you
Austin Goolsbee
Now playing
04:06
Former WH economist assesses economy's direction following July jobs report
july jobs report solomon
Now playing
01:28
July jobs report doubles expectations
mark zandi
Now playing
03:59
Economist explains how the energy and health care bill will lower inflation
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 25, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Now playing
01:27
What is a recession?
Ana Duran inflation
Now playing
03:25
'I don't want to go bankrupt': High inflation leaves little room for unexpected costs
food banks inflation cohen pkg 3
St. Mary's Food Bank
Now playing
02:42
Food bank demand skyrockets as cash-strapped Americans seek help over inflation
kosik shrinkflation
CNN
Now playing
02:22
Products on the shelves getting smaller? You can blame 'shrinkflation'
New York CNN Business  — 

The pandemic continues to cast a shadow over the workforce. Long Covid, a combination of symptoms that emerge months or even years after recovering from the virus, is keeping up to 4 million Americans from working, according to a new study.

The Brookings Institution report, released Wednesday, finds that about 16 million working-age Americans (between the ages of 18 and 65) have long Covid today.

People suffering from long Covid face a range of symptoms that can make it challenging to work, including brain fog, anxiety, depression, fatigue and breathing problems.

Brookings estimates that 2 to 4 million people are out of work due to long Covid. The midpoint of that range – 3 million full-time equivalent workers – represents a sizable 1.8% of the entire US civilian labor force, the report said.

The findings come as many industries, including education, restaurants and healthcare, struggle with serious labor shortages that are contributing to the worst inflation in four decades.

The economy had 10.7 million unfilled jobs as of June. Although that’s down from recent record highs, it’s still well above pre-Covid levels of 7 million.

The economic cost from long Covid is significant.

Based on the average US wage of $1,106 per week, Brookings estimates the absence of 3 million people from the workforce because of long Covid translates to about $168 billion a year in lost earnings.

However, that sum does not include the full economic burden of long Covid, Brookings said, a burden that includes the cost of lower productivity of people working while sick, the health care costs and the lost productivity of caretakers.

“If long Covid patients don’t begin recovering at greater rates, the economic burden will continue to rise,” the Brookings authors wrote.

They find that if the long Covid population grows by just 10% each year, after 10 years the annual cost of lost wages will amount to half a trillion dollars.

“These impacts stand to worsen over time if the US does not take the necessary policy actions,” the Brookings authors said.

They call for at least five government actions to ease the economic burden of long Covid: better prevention and treatment; expanded paid sick leave; improved workplace accommodations; wider access to disability insurance; and enhanced data collection.