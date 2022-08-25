Today, you’ll find a deal on the Thermapen One, a discounted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer and savings on Microsoft 365 Family subscription. All that and more below.

20% off purchases over $75

Bala Bala

Bala bangles are the chicest ankle weights you’ll find on the market — plus they amp up any workout with resistance that makes a big difference over time. In addition to ankle weights, Bala makes attractive gear for your home gym (or on-the-go fitness routine), and everything is on sale right now thanks to a 20% off sitewide sale on purchases over $75. We rarely see sitewide Bala sales, so be sure to snag this beautiful, functional equipment now to streamline your movement practices.

$105 $78.75 at Thermoworks

Thermapen One ThermoWorks

Good news for any end-of-summer cookouts on the calendar: our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering a nice discount on the thermometer, so snag one now before they all run out.

$39.87 $26 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Target

Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is under $28 at Amazon — one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

$459.99 $196.87 at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD Best Buy

The best way to back up your data is with an external drive. Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from Sandisk. The durable build of this model offers protection from drops of up to 6.5 feet, making it perfect for on-the-go use. The 2TB option is under $200, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year. For those searching for a top-of-the-line hard drive, the SanDisk will not disappoint.

$149.99 $92.95 at Amazon

Microsoft StackSocial

Right now, you can get a 12-month license of Microsoft 365 Family for just $92.95. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal on a computer essential — especially because it comes with a $50 Amazon gift card, bringing the effective price down to $42.95. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is just in time for the new school year.

More deals to shop

• Right now, you can sign up for a subscription with Cloud Paper, which offers sustainable bamboo toilet paper, and save 47%. Just use code TPDAY to save on this upgraded household essential.

• Protect your phone with a reliable and minimalist Speck case, now up to 58% off for a few Apple and Android models at Amazon.

• These streamlined backpacks from Day Owl are great for school, work or travel carry ons, thanks to their thoughtfully placed pockets and functional details. Right now they’re $40 off in a bunch of colors.

• Filter your tap water without hassle with a new Brita — water bottles, pitchers, dispensers and more are on sale right now at Amazon.

• Peloton just launched on Amazon, and right now you can save almost $100 on the brand’s signature stationary bike.

• Almost everything at Revolve Beauty is 15% off when you use code BEAUTY15 at checkout during this four-day sale.

• Outfit your dorm (or TV room) with a mini beverage refrigerator from Big Chill — these retro fridges are a splurge, but at 35% off, this is a great time to buy.

• Cooler temps are approaching, so now’s a great time to snag a lightweight Under Armour puffer during this Woot! sale.

• Keep your belongings safe with a Tile Pro tracker, which easily hooks onto keychains or luggage — and save 20% at Best Buy and Amazon.

• Hectic mornings demand easy breakfasts — this back-to-school season, whip up a delicious smoothie in no time with this discounted personal Ninja blender (plus, it comes with a handy to-go cup).

Deals you may have missed

$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Thermacell Thermacell

If you’re spending time outside this summer — or really, any time of year — you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller, which creates a 20-foot zone of bug-free space. Thermacell’s device operates for nine hours on a single charge, and it’s odor-free, unlike those DEET sprays you’re used to. Get $10 off at Amazon with the code 10THERMACELL at checkout.

$39 From $19.50 at Nordstrom

Casper Amazon

Sleep soundly with brand-new bedding from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now you can score up to 50% off select accessories at Nordstrom. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning blankets or pillows, or you’d rather snag some glow lights or a luxe dog bed, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials for the whole family.

20% off diffusers with code SCNNTS

Aera Aera

With a smart diffuser from Aera, you can infuse your home with fragrance for any mood or season. Right now you can get 20% off Aera diffusers — choose from the standard or mini sizes, depending on your space — and achieve long-lasting, app-controlled aromas anywhere you like. Even better? Select among new autumn scents like Apple Orchard and Pumpkin Spice right now, and cozy up for fall. Simply use code SCNNTS at checkout for the savings.

40% off select styles

Allbirds Amazon

Allbirds sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. We certainly don’t mind paying full price for these slipper-like merino wool shoes, but with 40% off select men’s and women’s styles right now, it’s definitely worth a browse. Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds shoes come in a variety of styles from errands-ready loungers to breezy all-day walking shoes and much, much more.