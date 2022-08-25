A long-awaited UN report on Xinjiang is due for release. Could it be a turning point in the international response?
Updated 12:29 AM ET, Thu August 25, 2022
Hong Kong (CNN)It's been four years since a committee of United Nations experts called attention to "credible reports" that more than 1 million Uyghur and other Muslim minority peoples were interned in extrajudicial camps in Xinjiang in northwestern China for "re-education" and indoctrination.
But since that moment in August 2018, the international community has