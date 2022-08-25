A Chinese flag flying over the Juma mosque in Kashgar in China&#39;s western Xinjiang region in 2019.
A Chinese flag flying over the Juma mosque in Kashgar in China's western Xinjiang region in 2019.

A long-awaited UN report on Xinjiang is due for release. Could it be a turning point in the international response?

By Simone McCarthy, CNN

Updated 12:29 AM ET, Thu August 25, 2022

Hong Kong (CNN)It's been four years since a committee of United Nations experts called attention to "credible reports" that more than 1 million Uyghur and other Muslim minority peoples were interned in extrajudicial camps in Xinjiang in northwestern China for "re-education" and indoctrination.

But since that moment in August 2018, the international community has