(CNN) Two weeks after North Korea declared victory over the coronavirus, the country has reported four suspected cases in a province near its border with China.

The area where the suspected cases were found was "immediately locked down," state news agency KCNA reported Tuesday.

Citing the country's State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters, KCNA said four "fever cases suspected of being infected with malignant epidemic occurred at a unit in Ryanggang province on August 23."

North Korea has limited testing capabilities and refers to suspected Covid infections as "fever cases."

It acknowledged its first confirmed cases of Covid-19 in May, when it reported what it referred to as an "explosive" outbreak and a "major national emergency".

Read More