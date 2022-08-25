(CNN) The United Kingdom's former ambassador to Myanmar has reportedly been detained by the country's military junta.

Vicky Bowman was taken into custody along with her husband, Myanmar national Htein Lin, on Wednesday night, according to local media outlets and a person in Yangon with knowledge of the situation.

Myanmar's military government has not announced the detentions. However, local news outlets The Irrawaddy and Myanmar Now and the international news agency Reuters all reported Bowman could be charged under the country's Immigration Act.

The Irrawaddy reported Bowman and Htein Lin are being held in Yangon's Insein Prison.

A UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said on Thursday the British government is "concerned" by the arrest of a "British woman" in Myanmar.

