A 7 million-year-old practice set our ancestors on the course to humanity, new study finds

(CNN) When you walk out the door to start your day, you might not know that you are taking part in something that defines us as human -- and something that our ancestors have been doing for 7 million years, according to new research.

Researchers looked at a femur and two ulna arm bones of Sahelanthropus tchadensis, one of the earliest known human ancestors, and found signs that they walked on two feet -- also known as bipedalism, according to a new study published Wednesday in Nature.

"Our oldest known representatives were practicing bipedalism (on the ground and on the trees)," said study author Franck Guy, a research fellow at Université de Poitiers in France. The remnants of the ancient beings show that bipedalism emerged soon after chimpanzees and human ancestors diverged on their evolutionary tracks, he added.

There is even more to be found in these fossils. Their characteristics show that Sahelanthropus tchadensis also maintained the ability to climb trees proficiently, according to the study.

These ancestors were hominins, or species more closely related to humans than chimpanzees, and they mark an early stage in our evolutionary divergence, said Daniel Lieberman, a professor of human evolutionary biology and paleoanthropologist at Harvard University. Lieberman was not involved in the study.

