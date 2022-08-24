How 24 British rabbits took over Australia

(CNN) What seemed like an innocent Christmas gift of 24 English rabbits in 1859 would go on to become Australia's "most devastating biological invasion," according to a new study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Wild rabbits are not native to Australia and are considered an invasive species. Farmers say the animals multiply quickly and destroy their crops and land, which can lead to massive soil erosion and other environmental issues.

"Biological invasions are a major cause of environmental and economic disruption," researchers wrote.

"(And) the colonization of Australia by the European rabbit is one of the most iconic and devastating biological invasions in recorded history."

Using historical accounts, researchers were able to piece together genetic evidence linking this invasion to English rabbits imported in 1859 by a settler named Thomas Austin, tracing the population back to Austin's birthplace in England.

Read More