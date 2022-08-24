New York's highest court agrees to hear Harvey Weinstein's appeal to overturn 2020 sex crime convictions

(CNN) New York's highest court has agreed to hear disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's appeal challenging his 2020 conviction on sex crime charges, according to a copy of the court filing provided by Weinstein's team.

Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore's ruling will allow Weinstein's lawyers to argue their case before the court, more than two years after he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape charges and sentenced to 23 years in prison

The judge on August 19 signed the certificate to grant leave, which stated that "questions of law are involved which ought to be reviewed by the Court of Appeals."

The allegations against the once-powerful movie producer fueled the global #MeToo movement and encouraged women to speak out against sexual abuse. His sentencing in New York garnered praise from prosecutors and leaders of the movement.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence and denied all allegations against him since they first emerged. In a motion filed last year, his attorneys argued Weinstein's conviction should be reversed because his trial was tainted for several reasons, most notably a biased judge and juror