'We're team school': Columbus students, parents fret online classes even as they back teachers' strike

Columbus, Ohio (CNN) Students and parents in Ohio's largest school district say they are dreading a return to online learning -- even if they support the teachers' strike that stopped them from returning to school for the first day of classes Wednesday.

The Columbus Education Association and the Columbus City Schools Board of Education were meeting Wednesday afternoon as they remained at odds over a new contract for teachers and school workers.

Teachers were seeking 8% pay raises, as well as commitments to improve heating and air conditioning in dilapidated buildings, smaller class sizes and more. The district had offered 3% pay bumps and had balked at including language on school improvements in its contract with the union.

The school district was relying on substitutes to lead virtual classes Wednesday with about 4,500 teachers, librarians, counselors and other school workers on strike.

Outside the Barnett Community Center, one of nine locations open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. that the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department has designated as support centers for students to complete their online work, three students said they hope the return to early pandemic-era virtual classes is short-lived.

