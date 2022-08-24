Len Dawson, Hall of Fame quarterback who led Kansas City Chiefs to first Super Bowl title, has died at 87

(CNN) Len Dawson, the legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory, has died, his family and the Chiefs announced on Wednesday. He was 87.

"With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson," the Dawson family said in a statement to CNN affiliate KMBC. "He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.

"He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home. Linda wants to acknowledge and thank the wonderful team of doctors, nurses and support staff at KU Med who showed tremendous amounts of love and compassion for Len."

Dawson guided the Chiefs to a surprise 23-7 win over the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in 1970. He was 12-17 for 142 yards in the game and was named the Most Valuable Player

Dawson stands under center and calls out the signals against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl IV on January 11, 1970.

Drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1957, the Alliance, Ohio native threw for 28,711 yards and 239 touchdowns during his 19-year career with the Steelers, Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Texans who later became the Chiefs. He was selected to six AFL All-Star games and one Pro Bowl. In 1962, he was named AFL Player of the Year.

