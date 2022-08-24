Opinion: The 1936 manual that enshrined racism in America's housing

Elizabeth Korver-Glenn is an assistant professor of sociology at Washington University in St. Louis whose research focuses on the racial and economic housing inequalities. She is the author of "Race Brokers: Housing Markets and Segregation in 21stCentury Urban America" (Oxford University Press 2021). The views expressed here are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) The New York Times recently published a story about two Black scholars in Baltimore who say their home was undervalued by hundreds of thousands of dollars because of their race and have filed a lawsuit against an appraiser and mortgage lender in Maryland. Their story is rightfully raising questions about how racism shapes the contours of Americans' experiences in the real estate market and what individual homeowners can do about it.

But appraisal discrimination is not just a story about individual racist appraisers or personal experience. It is a story about the racism that infuses the appraisal industry and the housing market as a whole.

This racism took root and began to flourish almost 100 years ago, in the appraisal industry's earliest days. Choosing among multiple appraisal methods, influential industry players like Frederick Babcock decided that the best way to determine home value and property financial risk was to compare for-sale homes to other, previously sold homes in the same or similar neighborhoods. Importantly, in this model -- known as the sales comparison approach -- neighborhoods were rated on how "desirable" or "risky" appraisers perceived them to be.