Daniel Ricciardo to leave McLaren at end of F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo's underwhelming time at McLaren will end after the 2022 Formula One season and a year before the Australian's contract had been due to expire, both parties said on Wednesday.

Ricciardo joined from Renault at the end of 2020 but, despite winning last year's Italian Grand Prix at Monza in a one-two finish, he has struggled to match British team mate Lando Norris's performance.

Sharing the news with his 7.3 million followers on Instagram ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix which ends the sport's August break, Ricciardo said the development was "bittersweet."

"We put in a lot of effort on both sides but it just hasn't worked the way we wanted, so the team's decided to make a change for next year," said the 33-year-old.

"We had a lot of discussions but in the end we mutually agreed it was the right thing for both of us.

