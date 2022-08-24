Four ways the Ukraine war has impacted the Middle East

A version of this story first appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region's biggest stories. Sign up here.

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN) Wednesday marks six months since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine. As Russia bombs its neighbor, what has become the biggest European war since 1945 has had an outsized impact far south, in the Middle East.

A volatile region with an array of existing problems, the Middle East was no exception to the disruptions brought on by the conflict in Europe -- with food shortages and inflation causing fear of political unrest amid a tug-of-war for allies between Russia and the West.

But in other ways, some of the region's countries have prospered immensely as the fighting rages on, adding hundreds of billions of dollars to their coffers.

Here are four ways the Ukraine war has affected the Middle East over the last six months: