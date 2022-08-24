Today, you’ll find a deal on the Sony A90J TV (65-Inch), discounted Beats Studio3 and savings on Casper. All that and more below.

$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Thermacell Thermacell

If you’re spending time outside this summer — or really, any time of year — you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller, which creates a 20-foot zone of bug-free space. Thermacell’s device operates for nine hours on a single charge, and it’s odor free, unlike those DEET sprays you’re used to. Get $10 off at Amazon with the code 10THERMACELL at checkout.

$39 From $19.50 at Nordstrom

Casper

Sleep soundly with brand-new bedding from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now, you can score up to 50% off select accessories at Nordstrom. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning blankets or pillows, or you’d rather snag some glow lights or a luxe dog bed, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials for the whole family.

10% off with code TWEEZERMAN10

Tweezerman Tweezerman

Tweezers are an essential for any vanity, whether you’re grooming your brows, applying fake lashes or removing stubborn ingrowns. Right now at Walgreens, you can get 10% off a wide variety of Tweezerman products, beyond just tweezers — lighted mirrors, lash curlers, cuticle clippers, hair shears and more. Just use code TWEEZERMAN10 at checkout for the savings.

$2798 $2598 at Amazon

Sony Jacob Krol/CNN Underscored

The Sony A90J, our pick for the best luxury TV, has the best picture quality we’ve ever tested, with superb detail and hyperaccurate colors. It’s one of the brightest OLED TVs we’ve seen, supports all the standards videophiles demand and lets you access everything easily. Right now, you can score the 65-inch model at the lowest price we’ve seen yet. Percentage-wise, the discount isn’t huge, but things add up when we’re talking about a splurge like this. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your movie nights, now’s the time to score.

$399.90 $212.99 at SuperShop

Beats Studio3 Beats Studio3

If you’ve had your eye on a pair of over-ear Beats headphones, now’s the time to purchase. Right now, the Studio3 model is almost half off in matte black, the second lowest price we’ve seen. Our editor was impressed by these durable, comfortable and Bluetooth-enabled headphones, and at this price, it’s a bargain that’s hard to beat.

More deals to shop

• Dyson Ball’s Animal Upright vacuum — a flagship of the line — is $150 off at Best Buy right now — and ready to get every pet hair in your corners.

• Get all hooked up with the Kasa smart plug… which features six outlets and three USB ports for all your devices and some other electronics, like printers and lamps, too. Clip the coupon for an extra $10 off.

• Dash waffle makers are less than $14 (i.e. about the price of a plate of waffles) on Amazon right now.

• Sometimes we all need a little swaddling, and for that there’s Luna’s weighted blanket, which is 15 pounds of soothing for $35.97 on Amazon right now.

• Schwinn’s ebikes are 20% off on Amazon right now, so you can go further, faster (and carless).

• Massive packs of sidewalk chalk were a prized commodity as a child, and now you can grab a 64-count pack of Crayola sidewalk chalk for less than $10 over at Target.

• If you need a subtle Tile tracker that doesn’t take up a lot of girth, this wallet-finding, slimline version is exactly what the doctor (or organizer) ordered. It fits right into your billboard or under some phone cases to help you locate the essentials when time isn’t on your side.

• If you need a little support for your devices, whether charging or adapting, Satechi tech accessories are 20% off on Amazon right now, including wireless charging stands, hubs and more.

• Vegamour’s sixth birthday celebration is on right now, and it involves a gift for you: The very attuned hair-concern-targeted line is offering 25% off sitewide when you use the code CELEBRATE6.

• Good Side’s sleep essentials set — a scrunchie, eye mask and pillowcase — is now way discounted on Nordstrom, so scoop up these sleepytime treats on sale while you can.

Deals you may have missed

National Dog Day

Chewy Chewy

Stock up on pet food, accessories, toys and more (like this luxe Casper dog bed) with this sitewide promo at Chewy. The retailer is offering a $30 digital gift card when you spend $100. Stock up now on essentials from all your favorite brands, and use the gift card next time you need to replenish — after all, you can never have too many chew toys. You can save on must-haves for your pup all week at Chewy — just use code DOGDAY at checkout.

20% off diffusers with code SCNNTS

Aera Aera

With a smart diffuser from Aera, you can infuse your home with fragrance for any mood or season. Right now you can get 20% off Aera diffusers — choose from the standard or mini sizes, depending on your space — and achieve long-lasting, app-controlled aromas anywhere you like. Even better? Select among new autumn scents like Apple Orchard and Pumpkin Spice right now, and cozy up for fall. Simply use code SCNNTS at checkout for the savings.

Labor Day sale

Avocado Avocado

Avocado aims to be the go-to company for all your organic bedding needs, and sustainability is at the core of its mission. The company’s operations are carbon neutral and Fair Trade Certified, and its offerings are made from natural and recycled materials, with vegan options to boot. Right now you’ll find massive savings on an array of Avocado products, thanks to a 10%-off sitewide Labor Day sale. Browse Avocado’s site and you can build the cozy, sustainable bedroom of your dreams — use code LABORDAY now through Sept. 12.

40% off select styles

Allbirds Amazon

Allbirds sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. We certainly don’t mind paying full price for these slipper-like merino wool shoes, but with 40% off select men’s and women’s styles right now, it’s definitely worth a browse. Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds shoes come in a variety of styles from errands-ready loungers to breezy all-day walking shoes and much, much more.