Cruise ship rescues Cuban migrants stranded at sea

(CNN) Six Cuban migrants adrift at sea on a makeshift raft were rescued by a cruise ship last week, video shared with CNN shows.

The video captured the impromptu encounter Friday as the Carnival Cruise liner, Carnival Paradise, sailed from Tampa, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico.

The clip shows passengers clapping and cheering as the migrants neared the ship.

"They didn't have paddles," said passenger Cintia Zingoni, who filmed the video. "It wasn't really a boat. It was a piece of furniture, maybe a cabinet and they made it as a boat."

Zingoni, a real estate agent from Orlando, Florida, was on the ship with her family and friends when they witnessed the event.

