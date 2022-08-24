Ethiopia's fragile ceasefire ends as government forces and Tigrayan fighters clash

(CNN) Military hostilities between Ethiopian government forces and Tigrayan forces has resumed after a months-long ceasefire, with both sides blaming the other for the attack.

The Ethiopian government confirmed clashes between its forces and Tigrayan fighters, in a statement from their Facebook page on Wednesday. The government accused Tigrayan forces of launching an attack at 5am local time on Wednesday and "violated the ceasefire."

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which currently controls the northern Tigray region, claimed government forces launched an early morning "extensive offensive" on its southern front and claimed the government was aided by Amhara special forces and volunteer fighters.

The TPLF also alleged that the government and its allies had been positioning troops around the southern border for five days prior.

Active fighting between the two forces had died down since March after the government declared a humanitarian truce and both agreed to observe a ceasefire.

