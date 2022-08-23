Join us for Call to Earth Day on November 3, 2022, and help protect our oceans
Updated 9:45 AM ET, Tue August 23, 2022
(CNN)Humans are causing alarming changes to the planet. Collectively, we are destroying ecosystems, polluting the ocean and altering our climate. Change needs to happen at every level of society, but as individuals we can play a role in making things better.
On November 3, 2022, we're holding the second annual Call to Earth Day. Celebrating a planet worth protecting, we'll partner with schools, individuals and organizations across the world to raise awareness of environmental issues and to engage with conservation education. Join CNN on November 3 for a special day of coverage on TV, digital and our social media channels.
What is Call to Earth?
Call to Earth is a CNN initiative dedicated to conservation, environmentalism and sustainability. Across TV, our website and social media, we tell stories about our incredible planet and the remarkable people who are protecting it.