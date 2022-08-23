The body of a missing hiker has been recovered at Zion National Park after flash floods

(CNN) Rescue workers have recovered the body of a hiker reported missing when a flash flood struck Zion National Park in southwestern Utah last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, was found dead Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park, National Park Service officials said in a news release

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri," Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said.

Agnihotri was reported missing Friday evening after she didn't return from a trip in the Narrows. That day, torrential rains brought flash floods to the Narrows area, where there were reports of rushing waters sweeping multiple hikers off their feet near the Temple of Sinawava, according to the park service.

After several rescues, park officials said they believed all missing hikers had been found and accounted for by Friday afternoon -- including one person who had been swept downstream several hundred yards. Later that evening, Agnihotri was reported missing.

