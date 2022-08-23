Closing arguments underway in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against L.A. County over crash scene photos

(CNN) Closing arguments are underway Tuesday in Vanessa Bryant's civil rights lawsuit against Los Angeles County that is centered on the photos taken by first responders of the helicopter crash site that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna, along with seven others.

Bryant, along with co-defendant Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter were also among the crash victims, assert that sharing the photos violated their right to privacy and that failing to contain the spread of the images inflicted emotional distress.

Bryant claims that photos of the January 2020 crash were shared by county fire and sheriff's department employees in settings irrelevant to the investigation, including at a bar.

The trial is taking place more than 2 1/2 years since Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The final witness to testify, county Fire Capt. Dennis Breshears, bolstered the plaintiff's position that while site photography may have a general purpose, the close-up photos of human remains taken by Captain Brian Jordan and shared with some members of the fire department served no purpose for fire response.

