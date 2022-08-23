A Texas school district approved limits on books, critical race theory and gender identity

(CNN) A school district board near Dallas, Texas, has passed a set of policies restricting how race and gender are addressed, including allowing teachers call students by pronouns that do not match their gender identity.

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board trustees passed the policies in a 4-3 voter late Monday night after several hours of public discussion.

Casey Ford, president of the school district board, said the policies were "overwhelmingly" based in Texas law.

"Many are taken directly from the education code and these policies are a reflection of Texas law and community values," Ford said prior to the vote.

One of the new policies says district employees and students will not be required "to use a title or pronoun in reference to another person that is inconsistent with the biological sex of such person" as listed on their birth certificate or another government-issued record.

