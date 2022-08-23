Latest Videos
Members of the Balch Springs Fire Department bring a family of four, who did not wish to be named, by boat to higher ground after rescuing them from their home along Forest Glen Lane in Balch Springs, Texas, Monday, August 22, 2022.
Members of the Balch Springs Fire Department bring a family of four, who did not wish to be named, by boat to higher ground after rescuing them from their home along Forest Glen Lane in Balch Springs, Texas, Monday, August 22, 2022.
Elías Valverde II/Associated Press
Now playing
01:50
'One in a hundred year' rainfall event hits Dallas
haberman 08.22.22
CNN
Now playing
02:03
Haberman: There is an implicit threat in Trump's filing
Donald Trump John Dean Split for video
Getty Images/CNN
Now playing
01:52
'It is so weak': Watergate whistleblower reacts to Trump's legal move
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Now playing
03:35
Why new Trump lawsuit shows disagreement behind the scenes
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, gives and opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to Covid-19 and new emerging variants on January 11, 2022 at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, gives and opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to Covid-19 and new emerging variants on January 11, 2022 at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Greg Nash/AFP/Pool/Getty Images
Now playing
02:12
Dr. Fauci announces he is stepping down from current roles
Leonard Leo, the executive vice president of the Federalist Society, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill after the Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 6, 2018. Kavanaugh will shift the ideological balance of the court to the right, giving it a solid conservative majority. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Leonard Leo, the executive vice president of the Federalist Society, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill after the Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 6, 2018. Kavanaugh will shift the ideological balance of the court to the right, giving it a solid conservative majority. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
ERIN SCHAFF/NYTNS/ERIN SCHAFF/The New York Times/R
Now playing
02:52
New conservative group led by Trump's 'Supreme Court whisperer' gets $1.6B donation
Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, was reportedly killed in a car explosion on Saturday, August 20.
Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, was reportedly killed in a car explosion on Saturday, August 20.
BAZA
Now playing
03:25
Russia blaming Ukraine for killing of daughter of Putin ally
Three law enforcement officers in Crawford County, Arkansas, have been placed on leave after a video shared on social media shows them beating and restraining a man in a parking lot. Courtesy NaomiRHelm
Three law enforcement officers in Crawford County, Arkansas, have been placed on leave after a video shared on social media shows them beating and restraining a man in a parking lot. Courtesy NaomiRHelm
Courtesy NaomiRHelm
Now playing
02:07
Video shows violent arrest by law enforcement in Arkansas
donald ayer new day 0822
Now playing
04:10
Ex-Deputy AG: DOJ between a rock and a hard place with Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Darya Dugina explosion split
BAZA/Telegram/Darya Dugina
Now playing
02:16
Daughter of Putin ally killed in car bomb outside Moscow
somalia hotel vpx
Reuters
Now playing
01:49
Video captures gun battle between Somali forces and terrorists at hotel
Maggie Haberman
CNN
Now playing
02:03
'Blindsided': Haberman reveals Trump team's reaction to FBI search
California paying homeowners up to $6 per square foot to rip up their traditional grass lawns in favor of drought-resistant plants or other surfaces.
California paying homeowners up to $6 per square foot to rip up their traditional grass lawns in favor of drought-resistant plants or other surfaces.
CNN
Now playing
02:33
Why property owners are being paid to rip out their lawns
wolfe acosta
Now playing
03:42
Acosta presses ex-acting Trump DHS official about family separation policy. Hear his response
maria herrera vpx
Now playing
03:09
43 students went missing from the same college. Why parents are still desperate for answers 8 years later
SCREENGRAB McKenzie Ukraine Ammunition Disposal 01
CNN
Now playing
02:56
See why this group is 'painstakingly' scouring Ukraine's land
screengrab taiwan pomelo eating
CNN
Now playing
02:56
Expert: Beijing's ban on Taiwan's citrus fruits 'politically motivated'
CNN  — 

After torrential rains struck parts of northeastern Texas and sent floodwaters rushing through streets and homes, rescue crews fanned out across the region on Monday, responding to hundreds of calls for aid from residents stunned by the sudden downfall.

Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday, marking the highest rainfall over that length of time that the area has seen since 1932, the agency said.

Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water-stalled car Monday before towing it out of receding flood waters in Dallas.
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water-stalled car Monday before towing it out of receding flood waters in Dallas.
LM Otero/AP

Dozens of high-water rescues are underway as the drought-parched Dallas area gets a summer's worth of rain in a day

The major flood threat will begin to subside in the area on Tuesday as the storms shift eastward toward Louisiana and Mississippi. Parts of eastern and southeastern Texas are still under a slight risk for excessive rainfall Tuesday.

Business owner Allen Thompson told CNN affiliate KTVT that the flooding was unlike anything he had ever seen in his time living in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs.

“I’ve been here 13 years, and this is by far the worst it’s ever flooded,” Thompson said of Hickory Creek, which runs through the city.

When he walked into his heavy equipment rental business on Monday morning, 3 inches of water quickly covered the floor. Within an hour, he told KTVT, the water had risen to about a foot. He said he will have to close up shop for about a week to assess and clean up the damage.

01:36 - Source: CNN
She moved in two days ago. Now almost everything's underwater

The Fort Worth Fire Department received 500 calls for service and performed 174 high water rescues and investigations, the department tweeted. Dallas Fire Rescue responded to 195 high water incidents and rescued 21 people and 10 dogs, the agency said in a tweet.

Brittany Taylor moved into her Dallas apartment just two days before the flooding. Much of her belongings were still packed into cardboard boxes, which were soaked by the water.

“The last thing I expected was to wake to my brand new apartment flooded,” she said. “There was just water gushing through the front door of the apartment. My refrigerator started floating away.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of disaster in the county on Monday and requested federal and state assistance in responding to the damage, he said in a tweet.

Jenkins also announced that an unnamed woman was killed when flood waters swept away her vehicle. Her car was “presumably” swept off the road and was found when the water receded, according to Mesquite Fire Department Chief Russell Wilson.

The relentless downpour soaked a region that has been under extreme drought in recent months. More than a quarter of Texas is under the highest drought designation, including the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

The same storm system battered parts of the Southwest over the weekend and continues to threaten parts of the region, as approximately 9 million people across the South are under flood watches Tuesday.

Drivers forced to abandon cars in rising waters

The overwhelming water level took many residents by surprise as it rushed into homes and onto highways. Several local authorities urged residents not to drive into high waters Monday as flooding filled the streets.

The Dallas Police Department alerted residents to numerous road closures in a tweet Monday afternoon, adding that water was “still standing on some roads, along with debris and abandoned cars.”

In downtown Dallas, Cassondra Anna Mae Stewart was driving home at 3 a.m. when she noticed Interstate 30 has started to become cover by water, she told CNN. Videos she took of the scene show water rippling past car wheels as rain continues to fall across the road.

“I was able to back up on a ramp to get off the highway,” she said. “I took an alternate route home … although most streets are flooded down there as well.”

Hundreds of traffic accidents were reported during the flooding, according to Dallas police.

Stalled cars sit abandoned on the flooded Interstate 635 Service Road in Mesquite, Texas, on Monday.
Stalled cars sit abandoned on the flooded Interstate 635 Service Road in Mesquite, Texas, on Monday.
Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/Associated Press

Traffic through the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was also hard hit, with hundreds of flights to and from the airport canceled and about half of its departing flights delayed, according to tracking website FlightAware.

The heavy influx of water caused the sanitary sewers to overflow at several places throughout Dallas, the city said in a release Monday, noting that the city water system has not been impacted.

“None of the overflows of diluted wastewater have affected the City’s water supply,” Dallas Water Utilities Department assistant director Zachary Peoples said.

The city is recommending that some people in the impacted areas use boiled or distilled water.

The sudden rainfall comes amidst a “flash drought,” which has brought an exceptionally dry year across regions of Texas, including the areas impacted my this week’s flooding.

Corn crops that died due to extreme heat and drought during a heatwave in Austin, Texas, US, on Monday, July 11, 2022. Texas residents and businesses, including the biggest names in oil, autos and technology, are being asked to conserve electricity Monday afternoon during a heat wave that's expected to push the state's grid near its breaking point. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Corn crops that died due to extreme heat and drought during a heatwave in Austin, Texas, US, on Monday, July 11, 2022. Texas residents and businesses, including the biggest names in oil, autos and technology, are being asked to conserve electricity Monday afternoon during a heat wave that's expected to push the state's grid near its breaking point. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A 'flash drought' has developed in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Massachusetts

In the first half of the year, areas of the state have experienced rainfall deficits of between 8-10 inches, according to the Drought Monitor. But those shortfalls will be essentially erased in Dallas due to the flooding, while other areas will still experience them, the agency said. In less than 24 hours between Sunday and Monday, Dallas had received an entire summer’s worth of rainfall – over 7 inches.

The frequency and intensity of rainfall over land have increased with every degree of the planet warming since the 1980s.

A large share of precipitation in recent years has come during “intense, single-day events,” which scientists say will become more common because of the climate crisis, along with sudden shifts from severe drought to heavy rain.

CNN’s Brandon Miller, Caitlin Kaiser, Caroll Alvarado, Ross Levitt, Payton Major, Angela Fritz, Alisha Ebrahimji and Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.