An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and another was injured while serving a court order at a residence

(CNN) An Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy was killed and another was seriously injured after being shot while serving a court order at a residence, officials said.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz died from his injuries, and the other deputy is in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital, the sheriff's office wrote on its Facebook page

"It is a sad day for the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said during a news conference Monday as he held back tears.

The two deputies, described as veteran officers, were shot after interacting with the suspect as they served a lockout order, a directive from a court to leave a residence.

"We had two deputies that were serving papers, lockout papers, contacted the individual at the front door then went around to the back door and that is when the shooting began," Johnson said during the news conference.

Read More