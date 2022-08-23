2 Jewish men were sprayed with fire extinguishers in separate incidents, NYPD says

New York (CNN) The New York City Police Department is searching for multiple suspects after two Jewish men were sprayed with fire extinguishers in separate incidents, police said Tuesday.

The incidents are being investigated as part of a hate crime assault pattern, police said, and the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

A group of people allegedly approached a 72-year-old man and sprayed him with a fire extinguisher early Sunday in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Video shows someone approaching the man from behind and spraying him with the fire extinguisher. The person stops spraying, runs into the street and then appears to try to follow the man and spray him again before running away about 10 seconds later.

Police say no words were exchanged before the incident and the suspects immediately fled. The man was not injured.

Read More