Body discovered in submerged car confirmed to be missing California teen Kiely Rodni, police say

(CNN) The body found inside a submerged car in Northern California Sunday has been confirmed to be missing teen Kiely Rodni, who disappeared at a campground party in the area about three weeks ago, police said.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers have been searching for the 16-year-old since she was last seen at the Prosser Family Campground around 12:30 a.m. on August 6. Authorities were initially treating her disappearance as an abduction, in part because they could not locate her vehicle, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

After search crews found a body inside a car that was submerged in Prosser Lake, authorities said it was "more than likely" Kiely. An autopsy has now determined that to be true, according to a statement posted on Facebook from the sheriff's office.

Kiely's cause and manner of death were not released, and the investigation into her death is still ongoing, according to the statement.

"The Placer County Sheriff's Office and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office are in communication with Kiely's family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time," the post said.

