Fan takes legal action against Nick Kyrgios after allegation that she was 'drunk out of her mind' at Wimbledon final

(CNN) The woman who​m Nick Kyrgios accused of having had "700 drinks" and being "drunk out of her mind" during this year's Wimbledon final in early July says she is suing the Australian tennis player for defamation.

In a statement sent to CNN by her lawyers on Tuesday, Anna Palus accused Kyrgios of making the ​allegation, which she described as "reckless and entirely baseless​," and which she says caused her and her family "substantial damage and distress."

"I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name," the statement read.

"The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action. Any damages recovered will be donated to charity."

She added: "I hope that Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter.

