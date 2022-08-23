Opinion: In a country where women's bodies are under attack, my time behind bars is a searing reminder

Keri Blakinger is the author of the memoir "Corrections in Ink." She is a staff writer for The Marshall Project whose work focuses on prisons and jails. The views expressed here are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) On the day I was arrested with a Tupperware container full of heroin in 2010, I knew almost nothing about the legal system. It was the first time I'd ever been locked up, so I had to learn the ropes from the women around me.

Keri Blakinger

For the most part, they were glad to share -- but I wasn't always sure how much of what they said was just jailhouse lore. So when a couple of them griped about how the local lockup always put men's needs first, I didn't know whether to believe them.

But my new neighbors offered examples: The men could sign up for buzz cuts, while we had to trim each other's hair with toenail clippers. Though we all lived in cells, they also had a lower-security dorm. They had more classes than we did. And they were allowed to have jail jobs and earn privileges.

Most importantly, they were almost never the ones who got sent to another jail when our home jail -- in Tompkins County, New York -- ran out of space, a transfer that usually meant a few days or weeks in solitary and sometimes months spent further from loved ones who might visit.

Still, I was skeptical. At the time, I did not understand that jails and prisons were made with men in mind -- from the fit of the uniforms to the rules designed to control male social structures and violence to the medical services that consistently overlooked women's basic needs. It is a system where women are often an afterthought. I just hadn't realized it yet.

