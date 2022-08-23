Not getting enough sleep? It could be making you more selfish

Sign up for the Sleep, But Better newsletter series. Our seven-part guide has helpful hints to achieve better sleep.

(CNN) Sleep is widely recognized as one of life's essential processes, providing powerful benefits in physical health, mental health and even mortality.

But did you know that sleepless nights can also lead to selfish behavior?

Insufficient sleep affects how likely a person is to help someone, according to a new research published in the journal PLOS Biology on Tuesday.

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, conducted three studies in the United States looking at this "selfish" effect, analyzing changes in neural activity and behavior benefitng others, and found it was prevalent even after a small loss of sleep.

Research scientist Eti Ben Simon and Matthew Walker, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at UC Berkeley and director of the university's Center for Human Sleep Science, were the study leads. They told CNN that this finding was most surprising.

