9 keys to living a longer, happier life

Sign up for CNN's Stress, But Less newsletter. Our six-part mindfulness guide will inform and inspire you to reduce stress while learning how to harness it.

(CNN) Whether it's pursuing a demanding career, eating better or maintaining friendships, accomplishing the feats we most desire requires a healthy foundation.

Living life to the fullest starts with paying attention to your body and mind.

"The long-term effects of good and bad health habits are cumulative. Simply stated, you cannot outrun your past," said Dr. William Roberts, a professor in the department of family medicine and community health at the University of Minnesota, via email.

Getting enough physical activity and seeing your doctor regularly is a good place to start, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen said.

"There's a lot of evidence about the things we can do proactively that can improve our longevity as well as the quality," said Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.