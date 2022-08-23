International football news
Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English FA Community Shield football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on July 30, 2022. (Photo by Nigel Roddis / AFP) (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 10: Patrice Evra of France reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Police and stewards are seen outside the stadium as Liverpool fans queue outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
Marseille's French defender Patrice Evra holds a press conference at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southeastern France, on August 23, 2017 on the eve of the UEFA Europa League play-off football match between Marseille and NK Domzale. (Photo by BORIS HORVAT / AFP) (Photo by BORIS HORVAT/AFP via Getty Images)
DORTMUND, GERMANY - MAY 14: Jude Bellingham of Dortmund is seen during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC at Signal Iduna Park on May 14, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Monaco's midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC and AS Monaco at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France on May 6, 2022. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)
kylian mbappe paris saint germain new contract spt intl_00000000.png
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Megan Rapinoe of the USA lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
erling haaland manchester city man deportes_00004127.png
Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (L) celebrates with Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus scoring during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) final football match RB Leipzig v BVB Borussia Dortmund, in Berlin on May 13, 2021. - RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (L) celebrates after shooting from the penalty spot to score his team's first goal 1:2 during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum in Dortmund, western Germany on April 30, 2022. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Leg One match between West Ham United and Olympique Lyon at Olympic Stadium on April 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
CNN  — 

For the first time since Russia’s invasion of the country, Ukraine’s footballing stars will be taking to the field as the Ukrainian Premier League begins again.

On Tuesday, Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv kicked off the new season with a 0-0 draw in Kyiv at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex.

Although the stadium has a capacity of around 70,000, there were no fans in attendance as the league takes safety measures to protect its civilians from Russia’s ongoing attacks.

It is one of many precautions implemented to attempt to keep both players and staff as safe as possible, including bomb shelters and air raid sirens.

But, having been forced to cancel last season’s league campaign on February 24 due to the invasion, it is a little slice of normality for the besieged Ukrainian population.

“This will be a unique competition: it will happen during a war, during military aggression, during bombardments,” Andriy Pavelko, head of the Ukrainian Association of Football, told Reuters.

Pavelko also explained that many on the frontlines of the Ukrainian military, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, were a key driving force behind the push for the return of football in the country.

Ukrainian soccer icon Andriy Shevchenko says sport has a major role to play in uniting people behind his country.

“It’s very important for the people, for the rest of the world – we can send the message that Ukraine is there,” Shevchenko told CNN Sport about the prospect of domestic football returning.

“Even if we’re at war inside the country, we are going to fight because we want to also live like normal countries, normal lives.”

Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv players during a moment of silence for people who have lost their lives as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues.
Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv players during a moment of silence for people who have lost their lives as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues.
Gleb Garanich/Reuters

In the absence of football in Ukraine, teams have played charity matches around Europe, although the qualifying stages for European competition have began in recent weeks, something which Dynamo Kyiv, SC Dnipro-1, Zorya Luhansk and Vorskla Poltava have been participating in.

The return of the Ukrainian Premier League comes a day before the six-month mark of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the country. It also takes place a day before Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday, although celebrations have been banned in the country’s capital of Kyiv and its second-largest city, Kharkiv.

And when players stepped onto the field, it looked vastly different to previous years.

Pavelko told Reuters that every time an air raid siren sounds – a daily occurrence in some regions – the game will be stopped, and players and officials will take shelter in the bomb shelters at the stadiums until given the all clear.

Military officials will be in stadiums during the game, and if an air raid warning continues for longer than an hour, between themselves and the match officials, they will decide whether the game will be postponed.

For Shakhtar midfielder Taras Stepanenko, he says he is slightly worried about long breaks in games and possible muscle injuries as a result.

“It will be hard if it lasts more than an hour. Maybe they should set up some (training) bicycles for us,” Stepanenko said.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Taras Stepanenko walks on the pitch before a charity match between Shakhtar and Olympiacos at the Karaiskaki Stadium in Athens on April 9.
Shakhtar Donetsk's Taras Stepanenko walks on the pitch before a charity match between Shakhtar and Olympiacos at the Karaiskaki Stadium in Athens on April 9.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

At the beginning of the new season, games will be played in Kyiv and the surrounding regions, according to Pavelko.

The structure of the teams involved has also had to be changed too. Desna Chernihiv and FC Mariupol, two of last season’s Premier League teams, have had to be replaced because their stadiums have been destroyed by the war.

The invasion has also had a dramatic change on the players who will take to the field in the new season.

Former Ukranian forward Andriy Shevchenko poses next to the Ukainian flag after the exhibition football match "Integration Heroes" between United Icons and Inclusion Icon on May 23, 2022 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Former Ukranian forward Andriy Shevchenko poses next to the Ukainian flag after the exhibition football match "Integration Heroes" between United Icons and Inclusion Icon on May 23, 2022 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

'Please don't forget about us,' says Ukrainian soccer legend Andriy Shevchenko about ongoing war effort

One of Ukrainian football’s most successful clubs, Shakhtar, has historically had a strong core of Brazilian players. However, in the wake of Russia’s invasion, many have opted to leave the country meaning the team is now more predominately focused on young, home-grown talent.

And on the eve of the new campaign, new head coach Igor Jovicevic said he’s had to rebuild quickly.

“For a long time, there was a Brazilian Shakhtar, a top team,” Jovicevic said. “But now we have to forget about this and prepare the new (team) as quickly as possible.”

Although the return of football to Ukraine will be a blessing for many, Pavelko mourned the long-term implications of the war on the country’s footballing outlook.

“This isn’t just about losing stadiums. This is about a whole generation of footballers who won’t be able to develop.”

CNN’s Ben Church contributed to this report.