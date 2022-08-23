Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) The new school year is a day of celebration in Ukraine, where children dress up and give bouquets of flowers to their teachers.

But Russia's invasion has cast a shadow on the happy day. Now educational facilities across the country are racing to build bunkers and bomb shelters for returning students.

As schools prepare to open their doors in September, many educators are grappling with the fact that they don't have the ability to provide safety to pupils, or peace of mind to parents, should their schools come under attack. "Our schools are not designed to be used as defensive facilities," Serhii Horbachov, Ukraine's education ombudsman, told CNN.

In Irpin, a leafy suburb of the capital Kyiv, fighting has wrecked parts of School Number 17, one of the largest in the city that teaches more than 2,400 children aged six to 17. Shrapnel has damaged the school's roof and