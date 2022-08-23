Today, you’ll find a deal on Avocado mattresses and bedding, a discounted iRobot Roomba i2 and savings on Aera smart diffusers. All that and more below.

National Dog Day

Chewy Chewy

Stock up on pet food, accessories, toys and more (like this luxe Casper dog bed) with this sitewide promo at Chewy. The retailer is offering a $30 digital gift card when you spend $100. Stock up now on essentials from all your favorite brands, and use the gift card next time you need to replenish — after all, you can never have too many chew toys. You can save on must-haves for your pup all week at Chewy — just use code DOGDAY at checkout.

$129.99 $77.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Blue Mic

Practically everyone agrees: The Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Down to around $80 at Amazon in the Whiteout color, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup — and the lowest price we’ve seen in a while.

20% off diffusers with code SCNNTS

Aera Aera

With a smart diffuser from Aera, you can infuse your home with fragrance for any mood or season. Right now you can get 20% off Aera diffusers — choose from the standard or mini sizes, depending on your space — and achieve long-lasting, app-controlled aromas anywhere you like. Even better? Select among new autumn scents like Apple Orchard and Pumpkin Spice right now, and cozy up for fall. Simply use code SCNNTS at checkout for the savings.

Labor Day sale

Avocado Avocado

Avocado aims to be the go-to company for all your organic bedding needs, and sustainability is at the core of its mission. The company’s operations are carbon neutral and Fair Trade Certified, and its offerings are made from natural and recycled materials, with vegan options to boot. Right now you’ll find massive savings on an array of Avocado products, thanks to a 10%-off sitewide Labor Day sale. Browse Avocado’s site and you can build the cozy, sustainable bedroom of your dreams — use code LABORDAY now through Sept. 12.

$349.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Roomba Roomba

You might have heard that Amazon is acquiring the company behind Roomba for $1.7 billion, but you can get one of the robo vacs for much less than that today. Roomba makes some of our favorite robot vacuums, thanks to their powerful suction (goodbye, pet hair) and sophisticated features. Right now you can score the i2 model almost half off. Offering easy setup, precise navigation in neat rows and multiple brushes suitable for all surfaces, this vacuum is a perfect investment for a cleaner home.

More deals to shop

• Charge your iPhone with zero effort with this sleek ’n’ simple MagSafe wireless charger on Woot! — it’s a brand-new model and marked down $10.

• Don’t miss this massive footwear sale at Zappos — the annual VIP sale lasts through Sunday and offers up to 40% off a ton of brands.

• Get your feet equipped for the last days of summer and the fall ahead. Joe’s New Balance outlet has marked prices down even more than usual, with deals on sandals, sneakers and more.

• 23andMe is already $50 off on Amazon right now, but you’ll get another $19 off when you clip the on-page coupon, bringing the genetic heritage test down to $129.

• This seltzer maker by SodaStream is a perfect college student gift, and right now the slightly retro Art model (plus a bottle and CO2 to get them started) is almost 30% off on Amazon.

• Pilot pens and Rocketbooks are both deeply discounted for back-to-school study prep — head to Amazon for up to 57% off.

• Modcloth is very on sale right now, with 30% off the site’s fall styles — and if you pick out two more items, you’ll get an extra 10% off with the code FALL10. The sale ends Thursday, so don’t wait.

• A little drop of sanitizing products can go a long way toward preventing the transmission of bacteria and bugs, especially now that class is starting back up. Amazon’s marked down a ton of Purell products, including liter bottles of hand sanitizer for 34% off, minis and even wall dispensers.

• Plackers dental flossers are way less cumbersome for some than string floss, and honestly, the more pleasant flossing is, the more we’ll do it. Right now you can get a 300-count bag of flossers for an extra 30% off when you clip the on-page coupon — and that’s on top of the existing 24% off the list price.

• Sun Joe’s outdoor power tools are up to 50% off on Amazon right now, including cordless chain saws, patio cleaners and more.

Deals you may have missed

40% off select styles

Allbirds Amazon

Allbirds sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. We certainly don’t mind paying full price for these slipper-like merino wool shoes, but with 40% off select men’s and women’s styles right now, it’s definitely worth a browse. Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds shoes come in a variety of styles from errands-ready loungers to breezy all-day walking shoes and much, much more.

Summer Sale

Patagonia Patagonia

Patagonia sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. Right now you can browse summer styles and more at discounts up to 40%. Bestsellers including Baggies, pullovers and rainwear styles are on sale just in time to stock up for fall outdoor activities. Whether you’re roughing it in the backcountry or just walking the dog around the block, Patagonia styles are made to last.

Up to 50% off styles

Adidas Amazon

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now you can get up to 50% off thousands of top-notch Adidas styles for men, women and kids — plus, Adiclub members can get even lower prices (and it’s free to sign up). These discounts only last through Aug. 24, so don’t wait.