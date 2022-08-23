Wildfires rage as China's Chongqing suffers unrelenting record heat wave

(CNN) Thousands of emergency responders are battling to contain fast-spreading wildfires in China's southwestern city of Chongqing amid a weeks-long, record heat wave in the region.

The fires, which have been visible at night from parts of the downtown area, have swept forests and mountains around the mega city in recent days.

On social media, residents in downtown Chongqing complained of smelling smoke inside their apartments, while others posted pictures of burning embers from the fires reaching their balconies.

Since August 18, wildfires had broken out in multiple outlying districts, local authorities said. The municipality is home to more than 32 million people.

Municipal authorities have not yet reported any casualties and said the fires are being kept under control, according to an update on Tuesday morning.

