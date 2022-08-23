Food and Drink
Subway CEO John Chidsey
Now playing
04:04
Subway CEO on menu changes: The one thing we did not touch is our tuna
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Now playing
02:42
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:16
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
Now playing
05:07
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
Taco Bell Corp.
Now playing
00:49
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
NA Negroni
Sean Clark
Now playing
05:19
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
vid thumb grain 1
CNN
Now playing
03:00
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
CNN
Now playing
03:05
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
james cromwell starbucks protest
PETA
Now playing
01:00
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
tip culture
Now playing
02:03
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Now playing
01:48
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
kebab launch moos high
Kaburgaci Yasar
Now playing
01:53
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for Pharrell Willia
Now playing
01:26
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Now playing
01:55
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Now playing
02:53
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
McDonalds
McDonalds
WGCL
Now playing
03:49
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
New York CNN Business  — 

It’s not $5, but Subway’s newest subscription program makes the price of its footlong even more appetizing.

Beginning Wednesday, the sandwich chain is selling 10,000 passes to members of its free loyalty program. The $15 pass lets people purchase a footlong sub for 50% off its usual price. The “Subway Footlong Pass,” which can be used once-per-day, lasts a month and begins on September 1.

Prices for a footlong sub varies depending on city and toppings — from $6 to $12 — making the pass a deal for frequent eaters. However, the limited availability means it will likely sell out quickly.

Subscription services are more common for entertainment and other industries, but restaurants have also experimented with them. Earlier this year, Taco Bell launched a $10 monthly taco subscription and Panera expanded its $8.99 monthly coffee program to included all of its beverages.

Subway’s promotion is also useful in highlighting its recently revamped menu. In July, it rolled out a new selection of subs that are more neatly organized, helping customers narrow their selection rather than be confused about the chain’s seemingly limitless combinations.

Sales at Subway’s US locations have been falling in recent years, according to the research firm Technomic. System-wide sales at Subway’s US locations were $12.3 billion in 2013, which was its best year of the past 15 years. in 2021, sales slumped to $9.4 billion, according to Technomic’s analysis. The number of locations has declined for the fifth year in a row to 20,746 per Subway’s website.

Subway is a privately held company and does not publicly disclose sales figures.