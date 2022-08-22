See Jupiter through the eyes of the world's most powerful telescope

(CNN) Rainbow auroras, giant storms and far-off galaxies are all on display in the latest images of Jupiter from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

"We hadn't really expected it to be this good, to be honest," said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, professor emerita at the University of California, Berkeley, in a news release.

De Pater and Thierry Fouchet, a professor at the Paris Observatory, led observations of the largest planet in our solar system using the Webb telescope -- which is itself an international endeavor by NASA with the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency, NASA said.

Painting a picture that moves from orange and yellow at Jupiter's poles to blues and purples toward the center, several images from the telescope came together to form an overall composite and give Earth a look at the gas giant.

You can also see faint rings and far off galaxies "photobombing" in the background, according to NASA.

