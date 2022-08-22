Another half a foot of rain is possible in flood-pounded areas from central Texas to Mississippi this week

A version of this article originally appeared in the weekly weather newsletter, the CNN Weather Brief, which is released every Monday. You can sign up here to receive them every week and during significant storms.

(CNN) A quarter of the state of Texas has been experiencing exceptional drought -- the most extreme level of drought -- and suddenly, the skies have opened up above the Lone Star State, nearly wiping away their summer rainfall deficit in 24 hours.

More than nine inches of rain has fallen at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, making this the second-rainiest 24-hour period on record. Unfortunately, too much has fallen, too quickly.

DANGEROUS Flash Flooding across Dallas County this morning!! Avoid the flooded areas and stay home if possible!! #dfwwx #txwx https://t.co/8ptJSkMZEt

"Trained weather spotters reported major flash flooding ongoing across Dallas with numerous roads and cars submerged, including Interstate 30 at Interstate 45 near downtown Dallas," according to the flash flood warning statement issued at 3:21 a.m. CT.

This past week's drought monitor mentioned how the same region in Texas has been 8-12 inches short on rainfall for the past six months. Much of it has now been erased, in just a few hours.

Texas has gone from a flash drought to flash flooding in only 24 hours; a real weather whiplash.

Timing out the torrential rain and flash flooding

While the heaviest rain is expected to move out of the Dallas Metroplex today, the rain for Central Texas, and other areas across the south is just beginning.

"Additional rainfall of 3-6 inches with isolated pockets of 7+ inches are possible over the next 5 days from central Texas to central Mississippi," the Weather Prediction Center wrote in its morning weather discussion.

The extreme rainfall will stretch from the Austin/San Antonio region all the way east to Central Mississippi.

The culprit is an upper-level trough (an unstable line of low pressure high in the atmosphere), which is moving very little, resulting in extreme rainfall hitting the same areas for days on end.

"Much of this rainfall will be beneficial and welcome due to the effects of an ongoing drought, but the potential still exists for instances of flash flooding in urban areas and places with poor drainage," the Weather Prediction Center explained.

In some of the more intense downpours, we could see rainfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour. Some storms could train one behind the other, resulting in torrential downpours lasting for long periods of time without breaks.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Austin/San Antonio is forecasting up to 3 inches of rain, with the potential for 5 inches in some of the harder hit areas. In Jackson, Mississippi, they are forecasting even more.

"This torrential rainfall will occur over the course of a few days. Global models show some 4-9 inches for some areas with locally