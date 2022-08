Another half a foot of rain is possible in flood-pounded areas from central Texas to Mississippi this week

A version of this article originally appeared in the weekly weather newsletter, the CNN Weather Brief, which is released every Monday. You can sign up here to receive them every week and during significant storms.

(CNN) A quarter of the state of Texas has been experiencing exceptional drought -- the most extreme level of drought -- and suddenly, the skies have opened up above the Lone Star State, nearly wiping away their summer rainfall deficit in 24 hours.

More than nine inches of rain has fallen at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, making this the second-rainiest 24-hour period on record. Unfortunately, too much has fallen, too quickly.

More rain is in the forecast: "Additional Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," said the National Weather Service office in Dallas/Ft. Worth in its latest flash flood warning.

DANGEROUS Flash Flooding across Dallas County this morning!! Avoid the flooded areas and stay home if possible!! #dfwwx #txwx https://t.co/8ptJSkMZEt — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) August 22, 2022

The situation in Texas is still unfolding. For the latest on what's happening and more videos from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, follow along here.

"Trained weather spotters reported major flash flooding ongoing across Dallas with numerous roads and cars submerged, including Interstate 30 at Interstate 45 near downtown Dallas," according to the flash flood warning statement issued at 3:21 a.m. CT.

