Robb Elementary parent files complaint with Uvalde schools asking for superintendent's removal

(CNN) The parent of a Robb Elementary student who was not injured but is suffering emotional affects following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead said Monday he and four other parents have each filed complaints with the school district calling for the superintendent's removal.

The school board was holding a special meeting Monday night to review the complaints against Superintendent Hal Harrell.

Adam Martinez told CNN he wants "accountability" in the wake of a Texas statehouse report reviewing the May 24 mass shooting, and "that starts with superintendent and anyone below him."

The report from a Texas House investigative committee cited Robb Elementary's "culture of non-compliance with safety policies," including its failure to adequately prepare for the risk of an armed intruder and the common practice of leaving doors unlocked. The massacre was the United States' deadliest school shooting since 2012.

The school board's meeting began with a public comment period of about 10 minutes but moved into private executive session.

