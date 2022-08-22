Teachers at Ohio's largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year

(CNN) Teachers at Ohio's largest school district voted to go on strike Sunday, just days before school is scheduled to start, according to the teachers' union.

The Columbus Education Association union -- which represents over 4,000 teachers, nurses and other education professionals at the Columbus City Schools district -- said it will be its first strike in decades.

"94% of Columbus Education Association (CEA) members voted to reject the (school) Board's last, best and final offer and go on strike for the first time since 1975," the union said in a statement on Twitter . "CEA is committed to bargaining for the safe and welcoming, properly maintained, and fully-resourced public schools Columbus students deserve."

The union said the disagreement is over learning conditions, including class sizes and functional heating and air conditioning in classrooms, according to Columbus Education Association's notice of intent to strike

The Columbus Board of Education called the outcome of the vote "disappointing."

Read More